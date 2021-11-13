Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 59% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $167,004.44 and approximately $33.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Profile

GENE is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

