General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of General Electric worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 672,634 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 33,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

