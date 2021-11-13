General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Electric by 41.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 672,634 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in General Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 33,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

