Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 56,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,842. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.