Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $3.13 million and $121,346.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00073126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.25 or 0.07167399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.04 or 0.99618818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

