GenesisX Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 102.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $93,908.03 and approximately $7,256.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,069,146 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

