GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $99,631.64 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $99,631.64 and approximately $2,166.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,066,972 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

