Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,674,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE G opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

