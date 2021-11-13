Gentarium Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,103.54 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $95,103.54 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,872,757 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

