GeoDB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,120.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $27,120.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,915 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

