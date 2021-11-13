Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,067 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Viant Technology worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.43 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

