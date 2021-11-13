Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,353 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CLPT stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

