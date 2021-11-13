Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,530 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Beam Global worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 48.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $840,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.