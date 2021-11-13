Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of EZCORP worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 163.0% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZPW stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

