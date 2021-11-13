Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 300.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $239,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.