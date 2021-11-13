Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,998 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $775.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

