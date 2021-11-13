Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,103 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

