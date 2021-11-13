Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 53,388 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Vera Bradley worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

