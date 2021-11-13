Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,330 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 61,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Tejon Ranch worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,118 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRC opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

