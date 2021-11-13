Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Luna Innovations worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

