Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Molecular Templates worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $5.38 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

