Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of RPC worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 62.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,412,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,389. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

