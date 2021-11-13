Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.