Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ON24 worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ONTF stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

