Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of GT Biopharma worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTBP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 714,605 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $235,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

GTBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.