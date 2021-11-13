Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Noah worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

