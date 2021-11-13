Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of NN worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $104,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

