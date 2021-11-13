Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Acacia Research worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

