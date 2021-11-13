Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

