Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,202,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,148,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last ninety days.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

