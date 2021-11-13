Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

