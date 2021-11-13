Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,437 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,595,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,520,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

