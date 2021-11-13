Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,231 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Zynex worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 20.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

