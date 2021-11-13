Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,721 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Newpark Resources worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NYSE:NR opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.48. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.