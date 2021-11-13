Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 82,822 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of GreenSky worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GreenSky by 16.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

