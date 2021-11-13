Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,489 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Kronos Worldwide worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

