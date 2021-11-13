Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Quotient worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTNT opened at $2.11 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

