Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of PlayAGS worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

