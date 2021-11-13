Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Yellow worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

