GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 155.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ GOVX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.91. 93,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,416. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

