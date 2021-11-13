Gifto Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

