Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $28,795.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

