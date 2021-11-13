Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

