GlobalBoost-Y Hits One Day Volume of $16,887.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $907,821.89 and approximately $16,887.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,760.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.48 or 0.07194974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00396363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $670.14 or 0.01034802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.42 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00270131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00239265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004503 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

