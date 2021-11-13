Globant (GLOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLOB traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The stock had a trading volume of 580,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,873. Globant has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.77 and its 200 day moving average is $263.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

