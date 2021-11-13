Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 111.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 185.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $267,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

