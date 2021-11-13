GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $143,265.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

