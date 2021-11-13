Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,729.75 and approximately $164.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

