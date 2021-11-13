Goldcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,651.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00401546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,713,570 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

