Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,414,000 after buying an additional 400,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

